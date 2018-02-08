Rimini

3 African youths convicted of Rimini rapes (3)

2 Moroccans, 1 Nigerian raped Polish, Peruvian women

3 African youths convicted of Rimini rapes (3)

Rimini, February 8 - Three African youths were convicted Thursday of raping a Polish tourist on a Rimini beach after brutally beating her partner and then raping a Peruvian woman a little later on August 26 in the Romagna resort in a case that shocked the nation. The three minors - two Moroccan brothers aged 15 and 17, and a 16-year-old Nigerian - were sentenced to nine years and eight months in jail after being found guilty on all nine charges. The three were found to be the accomplices of a 20-year-old Congolese man deemed the ringleader of the gang, Guerlin Butungu. Butungu has already been found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33