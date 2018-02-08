3 African youths convicted of Rimini rapes (3)

Rimini
08/02/2018
Rimini, February 8 - Three African youths were convicted Thursday of raping a Polish tourist on a Rimini beach after brutally beating her partner and then raping a Peruvian woman a little later on August 26 in the Romagna resort in a case that shocked the nation. The three minors - two Moroccan brothers aged 15 and 17, and a 16-year-old Nigerian - were sentenced to nine years and eight months in jail after being found guilty on all nine charges. The three were found to be the accomplices of a 20-year-old Congolese man deemed the ringleader of the gang, Guerlin Butungu. Butungu has already been found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in jail.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online