3 African youths convicted of Rimini rapes (3)

Rimini, February 8 - Three African youths were convicted Thursday of raping a Polish tourist on a Rimini beach after brutally beating her partner and then raping a Peruvian woman a little later on August 26 in the Romagna resort in a case that shocked the nation. The three minors - two Moroccan brothers aged 15 and 17, and a 16-year-old Nigerian - were sentenced to nine years and eight months in jail after being found guilty on all nine charges. The three were found to be the accomplices of a 20-year-old Congolese man deemed the ringleader of the gang, Guerlin Butungu. Butungu has already been found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in jail.