Bertolaso acquitted over G8 contracts (2)

Rome, February 8 - Guido Bertolaso, the former head of the civil protection department, was acquitted on Thursday of charges related to alleged corruption for contracts for the 2009 Group of Eight (G8) summit in Italy. The court said the crime was not committed. The judges convicted former public works chief Angelo Balducci and businessman Diego Anemone, on the other hand, and sentenced them to prison terms of six years, six months and six years respectively. Former finance police general Francesco Pittorru got four years and former Tuscany public works official Fabio De Santis got four and a half. "Cleared. Cleared because the crime was not committed despite the request (from prosecutors for the case to be dropped) for timing out. This amounts to a double acquittal," Bertolaso said. "I am innocent and I always said so. "Now the judges have said so too".