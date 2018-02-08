Rome

Bertolaso acquitted over G8 contracts (2)

Balducci and Anemone convicted

Bertolaso acquitted over G8 contracts (2)

Rome, February 8 - Guido Bertolaso, the former head of the civil protection department, was acquitted on Thursday of charges related to alleged corruption for contracts for the 2009 Group of Eight (G8) summit in Italy. The court said the crime was not committed. The judges convicted former public works chief Angelo Balducci and businessman Diego Anemone, on the other hand, and sentenced them to prison terms of six years, six months and six years respectively. Former finance police general Francesco Pittorru got four years and former Tuscany public works official Fabio De Santis got four and a half. "Cleared. Cleared because the crime was not committed despite the request (from prosecutors for the case to be dropped) for timing out. This amounts to a double acquittal," Bertolaso said. "I am innocent and I always said so. "Now the judges have said so too".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33