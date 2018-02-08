Berlusconi, Salvini irresponsible on Macerata-Orlando (2)

Rome, February 8 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando on Thursday accused Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini of trying to take political advantage of last weekend's shooting targeting migrants by a far-right extremist in Macerata. "Berlusconi and Salvini qualify themselves for what they are, irresponsible," Orlando told Radio Capital. "Giving a form of justification to criminal or terrorist behaviour is a way to clear it and give it a political value. It is an enormous risk". Salvini quickly hit back, blaming Orlando's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "If there is someone who is responsible with respect to the Italian people and social peace, it is the PD," Salvini said. "This government approved a save-robbers (measure) in parliament yesterday and is about to approve it in the cabinet too".