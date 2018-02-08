New migrants to Italy hit 5-year high in 2017-ISTAT (2)

Rome
08/02/2018
Rome, February 8 - The number of new migrants to arrive in Italy reached 337,000 in 2017, a rise of 12% with respect to 2016 and the highest level of the last five years, ISTAT said on Thursday. It said the number of people to emigrate from Italy last year was 153,000, down 2.6%, for a positive net balance of 184,000. This compared to a net rise of 144,000 in 2016 when incoming and outgoing migrants are calculated.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online