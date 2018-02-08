New migrants to Italy hit 5-year high in 2017-ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 8 - The number of new migrants to arrive in Italy reached 337,000 in 2017, a rise of 12% with respect to 2016 and the highest level of the last five years, ISTAT said on Thursday. It said the number of people to emigrate from Italy last year was 153,000, down 2.6%, for a positive net balance of 184,000. This compared to a net rise of 144,000 in 2016 when incoming and outgoing migrants are calculated.