Rome

Raggi says Gentiloni not helping Rome (2)

Mayor says premier says no to all requests

Rome, February 8 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday accused Premier Paolo Gentiloni of being uncooperative with the local authority in the capital. "Gentiloni is from Rome but he is not proving to be particularly benevolent with his city," Raggi told Radio Capital. "We asked him for more funds and he said no. "We asked him to pass the implementation decrees of the reform of the Rome Capital authority and he said no. "We asked to be able to manage the debt of the commission management administration and he said no. "We don't have support for the functions of the capital. "He is not boycotting us, but the capital". Raggi is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) while Gentiloni belongs to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

