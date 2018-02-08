Rome

Italian population ages further, record drop in births (2)

Population down by 100,000 to 60.494 mn - ISTAT

Italian population ages further, record drop in births (2)

Rome, February 8 - The Italian population aged further in 2017, when there was a new record low in the number of births, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said around 464,000 babies were born in Italy last year, down 2% on 2016. It said around 647,000 people passed away, an increase of 31,000 (5.1%) on 2016, for a drop in the 'natural population' - excluding new migrants - of 183,000. It said the overall population of Italy fell by around 100,000 last year to 60.494 million.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33