Italian population ages further, record drop in births (2)

Rome
08/02/2018
Rome, February 8 - The Italian population aged further in 2017, when there was a new record low in the number of births, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said around 464,000 babies were born in Italy last year, down 2% on 2016. It said around 647,000 people passed away, an increase of 31,000 (5.1%) on 2016, for a drop in the 'natural population' - excluding new migrants - of 183,000. It said the overall population of Italy fell by around 100,000 last year to 60.494 million.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online