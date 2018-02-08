Salvini sees League overtaking Forza Italia (2)

Rome, February 8 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he was confident his right-wing, anti-migrant party will overtake coalition ally Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi in terms of voter support in the March 4 general election. He also reiterated his opposition to a grand coalition if the centre right does not win a working majority in parliament. "I have the feeling that the League will overtake Forza Italia (in the polls), then the Italians will stage the only real poll, the elections," Salvini told Radio 24. "I think the centre right will go above the 40% mark and will not need to ask for little or big helps in parliament. "If there is not an absolute majority, it will be necessary to vote again. "It'll be enough for me if we get 0.1% more than FI. It would mean that our concreteness and coherence have been rewarded".