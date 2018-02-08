Rome

Several arrested over doping at amateur cycling team (2)

Owner, ex director of sport and pharmacist among suspects

Rome, February 8 - Several people were arrested by police on Thursday in an operation linked to a Lucca probe into alleged doping at one of Italy's top amateur cycling teams, sources said. The team's owner, its former director of sport and a pharmacist who alleged supplied banned substances without a prescription are among the suspects.

