Several arrested over doping at amateur cycling team (2)

Rome
08/02/2018
Rome, February 8 - Several people were arrested by police on Thursday in an operation linked to a Lucca probe into alleged doping at one of Italy's top amateur cycling teams, sources said. The team's owner, its former director of sport and a pharmacist who alleged supplied banned substances without a prescription are among the suspects.
