UniCredit reports 5.5 bn earnings for 2017 (2)

Milan

Bank back in black after 11.7 bn loss in 2016

Milan, February 8 - UniCredit said Thursday that it made earnings of 5.5 billion euros in 2017, putting it back in the black after it registered a loss of 11.7 billion in 2016. The bank, Italy's biggest lender by assets, said it made an adjusted net profit of 3.7 billion euros in results that exceeded expectations. Its board has proposed a cash dividend of 0.32 euro per share, equal to 0.7 billion euros, a 20% payout ratio on normalised 31 earnings. UniCredit said all the targets for 2017 set out in its Transform 2019 plan had been achieved.

