Milan

Jailed Milan murder suspect in neuropsychiatry ward (2)

'Teen tried to defend herself before being stabbed to death'

Jailed Milan murder suspect in neuropsychiatry ward (2)

Milan, February 8 - Alessandro Garlaschi, the 39-year-old tram driver arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death Jessica Valentina Faorio, 19, and attempting to burn her body, is under surveillance in a neuropsychiatry ward, investigative sources said Thursday. Garlaschi was jailed Wednesday and in effectively confessed the murder during police questioning, investigators said. The man reportedly told the prosecutor on the case, Cristiana Roveda, and Milan police, coordinated by Alessandro Garlaschi, that Jessica fought against him but he "turned around the knife" he was holding and "stabbed her in the stomach" after she rejected his sexual advances. The 19-year-old was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Milan's via Brioschi early on Wednesday. The evidence against the tram driver, who lives in the same apartment building with his wife, is "overwhelming," judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura «Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

Muore in ospedale, familiari in Procura
«Ci hanno detto: ha un polmone solo!»

di Pino Lombardo

Viale Europa trafficato, 3 incidenti in pochi minuti

Viale Europa trafficato,
4 incidenti in pochi minuti

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

La Dia aggiorna la “mappa” delle cosche sul territorio

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Sanremo, una milazzese intervistata da Michelle diventa "star" dei social

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33