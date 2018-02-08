Jailed Milan murder suspect in neuropsychiatry ward (2)

Milan, February 8 - Alessandro Garlaschi, the 39-year-old tram driver arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death Jessica Valentina Faorio, 19, and attempting to burn her body, is under surveillance in a neuropsychiatry ward, investigative sources said Thursday. Garlaschi was jailed Wednesday and in effectively confessed the murder during police questioning, investigators said. The man reportedly told the prosecutor on the case, Cristiana Roveda, and Milan police, coordinated by Alessandro Garlaschi, that Jessica fought against him but he "turned around the knife" he was holding and "stabbed her in the stomach" after she rejected his sexual advances. The 19-year-old was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Milan's via Brioschi early on Wednesday. The evidence against the tram driver, who lives in the same apartment building with his wife, is "overwhelming," judicial sources said.