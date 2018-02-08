Rome

Minniti says he saw racist violence like Macerata coming

Rome, February 8 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Thursday said his government took steps to halt migrants flows to prevent the sort of violence that took place in Macerata, where a far-right extremist apparently targeted African migrants went on a drive-by shooting rampage last Saturday. Minniti said he had seen someone like the suspect, 28-year-old Luca Traini, "on the horizon 10 months ago, when we changed immigration policies", in two interviews published by Turin daily La Stampa and Rome daily La Repubblica. "By stopping landings, building legality and security, we showed which is the border between democracy and populism that chains citizens to their fears", the interior minister also said. "And we did this without walls, without barbed wire and without talking about an invasion". In the interviews, Minniti defended a controversial deal with Libya to stop the flow of migrants arriving in Italy from the North African country as "an Italian heritage of which we should be very proud". "Landings have been dropping over the past seven months, an unthinkable thing a while ago", he said.

