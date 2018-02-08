Relatives arrested after psychotic man chained to bed (2)

Naples
08/02/2018
Naples, February 8 - The parents and sister of a psychotic man have been arrested by Carabinieri police for allegedly chaining him up to prevent him from leaving their house in Saviano, near Naples, sources said Thursday. The 36-year-old was allegedly chained to a bed and wardrobe with a chain and two locks. The parents and sister, all three of whom are unemployed and do not have a criminal record, are accused of aggravated kidnapping and domestic abuse. The Carabinieri said the mentally ill man was living in "a condition of absolute degradation and extreme hygienic conditions".
