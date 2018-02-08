Sanremo pulls 9.7 mn viewers on 2nd night (2)

Sanremo
08/02/2018
Sanremo, February 8 - The Sanremo Song Festival presented by Claudio Baglioni attracted 9.687 million viewers, 47.7% of the audience share, to State broadcaster RAI on its second night on Wednesday. This compares to 10.367 million viewers, 46.6% of the audience share, on the equivalent night of last year's festival, which was presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi. A performance by Sting was one of the highlights of the second night of the 2018 festival-contest. The British rock star sang a piece in Italian, Muoio Per Te, and then did a song with the reggae rapper Shaggy.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Alice Caioli vive il suo grande sogno: Sanremo
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online