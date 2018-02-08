Sanremo

Sanremo pulls 9.7 mn viewers on 2nd night (2)

Sting singing in Italian among highlights

Sanremo, February 8 - The Sanremo Song Festival presented by Claudio Baglioni attracted 9.687 million viewers, 47.7% of the audience share, to State broadcaster RAI on its second night on Wednesday. This compares to 10.367 million viewers, 46.6% of the audience share, on the equivalent night of last year's festival, which was presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi. A performance by Sting was one of the highlights of the second night of the 2018 festival-contest. The British rock star sang a piece in Italian, Muoio Per Te, and then did a song with the reggae rapper Shaggy.

