Berlusconi moots new building amnesty (3)

Rome, February 7 - Former premier and leader of the centre-right coalition Silvio Berlusconi sparked a chorus of protests from across the political spectrum on Wednesday when he mooted reintroducing an amnesty law on illegal building. In a radio interview the 81-year-old media mogul called for an "amnesty for cases of necessary illegal building", insisting that changes needed to be made to existing construction regulations. "People needing to build a house or open a commercial activity will no longer have to wait years for permits and authorisations," he said. "They will have to declare the start of activity and take responsibility for respecting the laws. The checks will happen only afterwards." However, Berlusconi's coalition partner Matteo Salvini of the populist right-wing League immediately distanced himself from the comments. "I say a strong no to any idea of an amnesty," Salvini said. Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said Berlusconi always promises to enact another building amnesty ahead of a general election. "Berlusconi proposes a building amnesty, and you understand that it's only three weeks to the elections," the former premier said on Facebook. "He is predictable, by now, the building amnesty is the proposal that always comes out in the last month. Always that, imagination in power," said the PD leader of the three-time ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia leader. "It is truly criminal to build everything on the concept of illegality," said Senate Speaker and former chief anti-mafia prosecutor Pietro Grasso, leader of the small left-wing party Free and Equal. The Italian chapter of the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) said "an amnesty is always the worst deal for Italy, as well as for the coffers of local agencies". WWF Italia chief Dante Caserta said "it legitimises the illegitimate, dilapidates nature and brings on risks".