Young woman stabbed to death in Milan flat (4)

Milan, February 7 - A 19-year-old Italian woman was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Milan's via Brioschi early on Wednesday, sources said. A 39-year-old tram driver who lives in the same apartment building with his wife, Alessandro Garlaschi, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Jessica Valentina Foaro. He was taken away in tears by police for questioning and made "partial admissions", the sources said. The evidence against him is "overwhelming," judicial sources said. Garlaschi reportedly told the building super earlier "I've done something awful". Police said they thought he may have lost his temper and attacked Foaro when she refused his advances. Neighbours and passersby shouted invective at Garlaschi as he was being taken away, including: "You're a monster", "damned killer", "I hope you rot in jail", and "piece of sh*t".

