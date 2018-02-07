Left sounds alarm on Fascist resurgence after Macerata (4)

Rome, February 7 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has sounded an alarm over an alleged resurgence of Fascist sentiment in Italy after a neo-Nazi shot and wounded six migrants in Macerata in revenge for the murder and dismemberment of an Italian woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher. Some extremists have defended the shooter, Luca Traini, who has become a hero of sorts among far-right groups like Forza Nuova and CasaPound. In the mainstream, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi have linked the attack to allegedly intolerable levels of illegal immigration and vowed to deport over 600,000 illegals. On Wednesday a PD heavyweight, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, told left-leaning daily la Repubblica that "those who justify incidents like the one in Macerata throw open the doors to a return of Fascism". CasaPound is set to stage a demonstration against immigrants in Macerata Wednesday afternoon, although the mayor, Romano Carancin, has called for a halt to all demos. Meanwhile another PD heavyweight, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, visited the two of the wounded migrants who are still in hospital. He also met prosecutors investigating the racist shooting and the murder of 18-year-old Roman recovering drug addict Pamela Mastropietro. The PD will stage a national anti-Fascist rally to warn against the return of violent xenophobic intolerance after Macerata, PD deputy leader Maurizio Martina, the farm minister, said Wednesday. "We will meet the appeal from the mayor of Macerata not to have any more demos in his city and we back the idea, proposed by (national partisans' association) ANPI, for a national anti-Fascist rally against all forms of intolerance, violence and xenophobia," Martina said. He said it would "keep high the attention on dangerous resurgence that the country must isolate and relaunch the democratic commitment the Italian Constitution calls us to bear witness to". The Italian media watchdog AGCOM on Wednesday issued a "strong appeal to all radio and TV broadcasters to ensure the most rigorous respect in their news and entertainment programmes of fundamental principles like respect for human dignity and non-discrimination as well as preventing direct or indirect forms of incitement to hatred based on ethnic origin, sex, religion or nationality".