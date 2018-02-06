'Honour to Traini' banner in Rome (2)

Rome, February 6 - A banner saying "honour to Luca Traini", a man accused of shooting six African migrants in Macerata on Saturday, appeared on Rome's central Milvian Bridge over the Tiber Monday night, sources said Tuesday. The banner was swiftly taken down. The bridge is at the heart of the Roman street nightlife, or 'movida'. Traini, a rightwing League activist who said he was avenging the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Italian woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher, has become a hero to some far-rightists.