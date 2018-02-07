4 mn seized from heirs of late Puglia mafia boss (2)

Bari, February 4 - Italian police on Wednesday seized four million euros in assets from the heirs of a late Puglia mafia boss. Assets including a bar on the Molfetta seafront and the fruit and vegetables firm where boss Alfredo Fiore was shot and killed in 2014 were seized by finance police. The Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is the fourth and smallest of Italy's four mafias. The other three are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples.