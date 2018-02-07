'Shocking' uranium exposure for Italy soldiers -report (4)

Rome, February 7 - The final report of a commission on depleted uranium said Italian soldiers had been exposed to "shocking" levels of it in Italy and on foreign missions, and that it had "helped sow deaths and illnesses". Levels of uranium in the sectors of security and workplace health for soldiers had been toxic and deadly, said the report from the parliamentary commission of inquiry. The report highlighted that military chiefs had been in "denial" on the phenomenon, and also stressed the "deafening silences maintained by government authorities." Experts heard by the panel had verified the links between exposure to depleted uranium and tumours, the report said. The relatives of soldiers who died of uranium-linked cancer have been suing the government for years and pursuing cases in the courts. In 2016 aRome appeals court upheld a guilty verdict for the defence ministry in the 1999 death from leukemia due to depleted uranium exposure of 23-year-old Corporal Salvatore Vacca who handled uranium-tipped munitions during a 150-day mission in Bosnia in 1998-99. The court found the ministry guilty of not having protected Vacca. It ordered the ministry to pay more than one and a half million euros in compensation to Vacca's family. The families of other victims are suing the ministry for deaths allegedly due to depleted uranium exposure on several Italian missions. Domenico Leggiero of the Military Observatory group said the sentence was "historic, because it confirms that the ministry was aware of the danger the soldiers sent to those zones were subject to". He said "I am sure Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti will bear this ruling in mind when she appears before the parliamentary depleted uranium commission". Italian authorities consistently played down the uranium risks. photo: Fulvio Pazzi, who died after uranium exposure in Bosnia