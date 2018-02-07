Single Korean Olympic team hope for world peace - pope (3)

Vatican City
07/02/2018
Vatican City, February 7 - The fact that delegations from the two Koreas will parade together under a single flag at the Winter Olympics and there will be a joint women's ice-hockey team is a sign of great hope for world peace, Pope Francis said Wednesday. "The traditional Olympic truce this year acquires special importance," said the pontiff on the upcoming games at PyeongChang, South Korea. "Delegations form the two Koreas will march together under a single flag and will compete with a single team. This fact raises hope for a world in which conflicts are resolved peacefully with dialogue and mutual respect, as sport teaches to do".
