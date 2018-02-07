Rome

'Shocking' uranium exposure for Italy soldiers -report (3)

'Denial, deafening silence' by authorities

Rome, February 7 - The final report of a commission on depleted uranium said Italian soldiers had been exposed to "shocking" levels of it in Italy and on foreign missions, and that it had "helped sow deaths and illnesses". Levels of uranium in the sectors of security and workplace health for soldiers had been toxic and deadly, said the report from the parliamentary commission of inquiry. The report highlighted that military chiefs had been in "denial" on the phenomenon, and also stressed the "deafening silences maintained by government authorities." Experts heard by the panel had verified the links between exposure to depleted uranium and tumours, the report said. photo: Fulvio Pazzi, who died after uranium exposure in Bosnia

