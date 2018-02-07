Berlin

Gentiloni, Merkel bilateral postponed for govt talks (2)

Meeting rescheduled for February 15

Berlin, February 7 - A bilateral meeting between Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Berlin has been postponed until February 15 due to talks on the formation of the new German government, sources said. The chancellor personally contacted Gentiloni to explain that she did not have enough time for the bilateral due to domestic political commitments and the Italian premier agreed to a delay, the sources said.

