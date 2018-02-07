Gentiloni, Merkel bilateral postponed for govt talks (2)

Berlin
07/02/2018
Berlin, February 7 - A bilateral meeting between Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Berlin has been postponed until February 15 due to talks on the formation of the new German government, sources said. The chancellor personally contacted Gentiloni to explain that she did not have enough time for the bilateral due to domestic political commitments and the Italian premier agreed to a delay, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore
di Nuccio Anselmo
Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO
di Giuseppe Puglisi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online