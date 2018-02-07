Paris

Italy bucks trend with growing household income-OECD

Up 0.8% in third quarter of 2017

Paris, February 7 - The OECD said in a report on Wednesday that Italy was the only one of its top seven economies where growth in household incomes is not slowing. "In Italy, real household income per capita picked up strongly and increased by 0.8% in the third quarter of 2017, outpacing growth in real GDP per capita, which was stable at 0.4%," the OECD said.

