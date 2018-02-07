Puglia regional councillor resigns amid corruption probe (2)

Bari, February 7 - Puglia executive regional councillor for the environment Filippo Caracciolo of the Democratic Party (PD) resigned on Wednesday after learning that he was under investigation for alleged corruption and bid rigging. The regional councillor, who is running for the PD in a uninominal constituency in the March 4 elections, is being probed in connection with a 5.8 million euro procurement procedure to build a lower secondary school in Corato. "The decision (to resign) is motivated exclusively by the intention of protecting the regional administration and of allowing investigations to continue undisturbed," Caracciolo said in a statement. Regional governor Michele Emiliano of the PD expressed his confidence in Caracciolo, saying he was sure he would 'clear up all doubts' concerning the matter.