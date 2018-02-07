Bari

Puglia regional councillor resigns amid corruption probe (2)

Caracciolo PD candidate in uninominal constituency on March 4

Puglia regional councillor resigns amid corruption probe (2)

Bari, February 7 - Puglia executive regional councillor for the environment Filippo Caracciolo of the Democratic Party (PD) resigned on Wednesday after learning that he was under investigation for alleged corruption and bid rigging. The regional councillor, who is running for the PD in a uninominal constituency in the March 4 elections, is being probed in connection with a 5.8 million euro procurement procedure to build a lower secondary school in Corato. "The decision (to resign) is motivated exclusively by the intention of protecting the regional administration and of allowing investigations to continue undisturbed," Caracciolo said in a statement. Regional governor Michele Emiliano of the PD expressed his confidence in Caracciolo, saying he was sure he would 'clear up all doubts' concerning the matter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Corruzione: 15 arresti. Operazione delle procure di Roma e Messina

Corruzione: 15 arresti
Operazione delle procure
di Roma e Messina

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO

Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33