Italian growth to be 'less intense' - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 7 - Italian growth is set to slow, ISTAT said Wednesday in its monthly report on the economy. "Italian exports keep increasing with a positive trend following world trade expansion," the national statistics agency said. "However, manufacturing production is slowing down. "Households' purchasing power is increasing and the saving rate is strengthening. Inflation remains modest. "The leading indicator is still high but slowing down slightly compared to the previous months, suggesting a moderate pace of economic growth".

