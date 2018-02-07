Salvini says military service should return (2)

Milan
07/02/2018
Milan, February 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday called for Italy to bring back obligatory military service. "Yes, I think a conscription army is best for democracy in the face of a rise in racism and the threat of terrorism," Salvini said at an event organised by veteran associations in Milan. "We have proposed a law reintroducing military service on a regional basis for six months. "It would do many young men and women good".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore
di Nuccio Anselmo
Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO
di Giuseppe Puglisi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online