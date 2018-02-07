Salvini says military service should return (2)

Milan, February 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday called for Italy to bring back obligatory military service. "Yes, I think a conscription army is best for democracy in the face of a rise in racism and the threat of terrorism," Salvini said at an event organised by veteran associations in Milan. "We have proposed a law reintroducing military service on a regional basis for six months. "It would do many young men and women good".