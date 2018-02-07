Brussels

Milan asks EU court to suspend EMA move to Amsterdam (2)

Pending appeal against Dutch city winning medicines agency

Milan asks EU court to suspend EMA move to Amsterdam (2)

Brussels, February 7 - The city of Milan has presented a petition to the European Court of Justice for it to suspend the transfer of the European Medicines Agency from London to Amsterdam pending its appeal, sources said Wednesday. Milan lost out to Amsterdam to host the EMA, which is moving from London due to Brexit, after lots were drawn as a vote among EU member States ended in a draw. The city and the Italian government are appealing after EMA's chief suggested Amsterdam was not ready to host the agency. Milan requested the suspension, alongside the main appeal, using special procedure for urgent requests requiring intervention to avoid serious, irreparable damage. "I don't want to give up on EMA," said Milan Mayor Beppe Sala. "It seems to me that the doubts about the Dutch proposal increase every day. "The first step now is a visit to the Commission on the 12th".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Corruzione: 15 arresti. Operazione delle procure di Roma e Messina

Corruzione: 15 arresti
Operazione delle procure
di Roma e Messina

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO

Bomba davanti al Primigi store VIDEO

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33