Italian retail sales up just 0.2% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome
07/02/2018
Rome, February 7 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italian retail sales increased by a "modest" 0.2% in 2017 with respect to the previous year. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by a 1.4% increase in sales at large retailers, with discount stores registering a 3.2% rise. Sales at small shops dropped 0.8%.
