Sanremo first night attracts 11.6 mn viewers (2)

Sanremo, February 7 - The 2018 Sanremo Song Festival, presented by singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni, got off to a bumper start on Tuesday with 11.6 million people tuning to RAI to see it in to the opening night, 52.1% of the audience share. That compares to 11.374 viewers, 50.4% of the share, for the first night of the popular festival last year, when it was presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi.