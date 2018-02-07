Sanremo first night attracts 11.6 mn viewers (2)

Sanremo
07/02/2018
Sanremo, February 7 - The 2018 Sanremo Song Festival, presented by singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni, got off to a bumper start on Tuesday with 11.6 million people tuning to RAI to see it in to the opening night, 52.1% of the audience share. That compares to 11.374 viewers, 50.4% of the share, for the first night of the popular festival last year, when it was presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi.
