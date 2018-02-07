Only centre right can win election - Berlusconi (2)

Rome
07/02/2018
Rome, February 7 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that only the centre right can win the March 4 general election and reiterated his opposition to a grand coalition if the outcome is inconclusive. "The (centre-left) PD (Democratic Party) is on 21%, the (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement) M5S are on 27% and the centre right is around 39.4%," Berlusconi told Radio 24. "Only we can guarantee a government majority. I say no to any government that does not come from the ballot box". If a coalition wins 40% of the vote or more, it gets bonus seats to ensure a working majority in parliament.
