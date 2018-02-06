Off-duty cop nabs burglar

Pescara

Pescara, February 6 - An off-duty cop nabbed a burglar in the Abruzzo coastal city of Pescara on Tuesday. The cop, who was on holiday and unarmed, did not have his handcuffs so used some rope from a building site to tie up the arrested man. Another man was arrested for the burglary, in which the home owner was hurt.

