Off-duty cop nabs burglar

Pescara
06/02/2018
Pescara, February 6 - An off-duty cop nabbed a burglar in the Abruzzo coastal city of Pescara on Tuesday. The cop, who was on holiday and unarmed, did not have his handcuffs so used some rope from a building site to tie up the arrested man. Another man was arrested for the burglary, in which the home owner was hurt.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online