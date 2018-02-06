Macerata shooter remanded in custody (5)

Ancona

Luca Traini, 28, shot 6 migrants in revenge spree

Ancona, February 6 - Luca Traini, a rightist accused of shooting and wounding six African migrants in Macerata on Saturday, was remanded in custody on Tuesday. Traini, 28, was remanded on charges of "massacre aggravated by racial hatred". The prosecutors had put forward the charge of multiple attempted murder, but the judge turned that down, deeming it to have been included in the first charge. Traini said he shot the six in a drive-by spree on Saturday morning in revenge for the murder and dismemberment nearby of an 18-year-old Roman woman, Pamela Mastropietro, who had left a drug rehab centre and whose remains were found in two suitcases. A Nigerian alleged drug pusher is being held in the case. Traini exercised his right to remain silent before the preliminary investigations judge Tuesday but was said to have proffered spontaneous remarks to a prosecutor, reiterating that he regretted having hit a woman, the only female among the six he shot.

