We'll shut all Islamic centres - Salvini (3)

Perugia, February 6 - If the anti-migrant League gets into power after the March 4 general election it will shut all of Italy's Islamic centres, leader Matteo Salvini said on the stump in Perugia Tuesday. "With the League in government all the Islmaic centres will be closed especially if they flout fundamental principles like legality and transparency," he said in a statement released by the Umbria branch of the League. Salvini will be in nearby Umbertide on Thursday to back the League's candidate for the Lower House. A large Islamic cultural centre is being built in the Umbrian town.