'Honour to Traini' banner in Rome (3)

Rome, February 6 - A banner saying "honour to Luca Traini", a man accused of shooting and wounding six African migrants in Macerata on Saturday, appeared on Rome's central Milvian Bridge over the Tiber Monday night, sources said Tuesday. The banner was swiftly taken down. The bridge is at the heart of the Roman street nightlife, or 'movida'. Traini, a rightwing League activist who said he was avenging the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Italian woman allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher, has become a hero to some far-rightists. A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday confirmed the detention of Innocent Oseghale, a Nigerian national suspected of murdering and dismembering 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata last week. The detention was confirmed for the crimes of hiding and showing contempt for a human body, but not for homicide. The judge ruled that it is not proven that Oseghale is the killer but he remains under investigation for homicide. Oseghale has denied the accusations, saying he ran away from the scene after the woman overdosed. Another Nigerian, a suspected pusher like Oseghale, is being probed for allegedly selling heroin to Mastropietro, whose remains were found in two suitcases.