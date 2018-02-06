EIB gives TAP 1.5 bn loan (3)

Brussels, February 6 - The European Investment Bank on Tuesday gave the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) project a 1.5 billion euro loan. The TAP will bring Azeri natural gas through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic to reach Italy and tap into its natural-gas network. The EIB said that after "detailed discussions" by its board, it had approved one of its largest ever loans. The TAP is part of the natural gas market's Southern Corridor and is thus among the EU's strategic energy projects. There have been protests in Puglia over olive-tree removal for the construction of the Italian hub, even though the tree will be replaced in their original sites once construction is complete. photo: police keep protesters at bay in Puglia