Brussels

EIB gives TAP 1.5 bn loan (3)

After detailed discussions

EIB gives TAP 1.5 bn loan (3)

Brussels, February 6 - The European Investment Bank on Tuesday gave the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) project a 1.5 billion euro loan. The TAP will bring Azeri natural gas through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic to reach Italy and tap into its natural-gas network. The EIB said that after "detailed discussions" by its board, it had approved one of its largest ever loans. The TAP is part of the natural gas market's Southern Corridor and is thus among the EU's strategic energy projects. There have been protests in Puglia over olive-tree removal for the construction of the Italian hub, even though the tree will be replaced in their original sites once construction is complete. photo: police keep protesters at bay in Puglia

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Agguato, ferite due persone

Agguato, feriti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33