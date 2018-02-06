Dell'Utri to stay in jail (4)

Rome, February 6 - A Rome detention review court on Tuesday rejected a plea from Marcello dell'Utri to be let out of jail on health grounds. The former close aide to Silvio Berlusconi is currently detained in Rome's Rebibbia Prison where he is serving seven years for external complicity in mafia association. In their ruling, the judges said "the illness is not at an advanced stage" and that Dell'Utri was a flight risk. Dell'Utri, a former Senator for ex-premier Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) who is credited with midwifing the creation of FI in 1993-4, has been suffering poor health for some time. Last month Palermo prosecutors requested that a Palermo court hand former Dell'Utri a 12-year prison term in a trial into alleged State-Mafia negotiations in the early 1990s.