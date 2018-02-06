Milan

Police search ENI manager's office over false plot

Massimo Mantovani under investigation

Police search ENI manager's office over false plot

Milan, February 6 - Police on Tuesday searched the offices of ENI former legal chief and current manager Massimo Mantovani in a probe into an allegedly fake probe aimed at foiling kickbacks probes involving the fuels giant and Nigeria and Algeria. Mantovani is under investigation for a conspiracy to commit a number of crimes, judicial sources said. Earlier Tuesday, in a related case, a magistrate was among 15 people arrested in a probe into two alleged criminal associations devoted to tax fraud, crimes against the public administration and corruption in judicial processes. Former Siracusa prosecutor Giancarlo Longo is accused of being a "public official who sold off his role". Lawyer Piero Amara and businessmen Fabrizio Centofanti and Enzo Bigotti are also implicated in the case. Riccardo Virgilio, a retired official of top administrative court the Council of State, is under investigation too, the sources said. Among other things, Longo is suspected of concocting a false probe into an alleged plan to destabilise fuels group ENI along with Amara, who was one of the petrochemicals giant's lawyers. The aim of the fake probe was to derail an investigation into alleged Nigerian and Algerian kickbacks allegedly involving ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi, judicial sources said. photo: Descalzi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Agguato, ferite due persone

Agguato, feriti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33