Italian accused of Thailand murder 'being tortured'

Rome, February 6 - An Italian man accused of murdering his former business partner in Thailand is being tortured and risks the death penalty, his brother and sister said Tuesday. Denis Cavatassi from Tortoreto near Teramo in Abruzzo was arrested in the Asian country in March 2011 on charges of ordering the murder of Lucinao Butti. "He is being tortured and risks the detah penalty," Senate human rights committee chair Luigi Manconi said Tuesday, speaking alongside Romina and Adriano Cavatassi. They urged the Italian government and foreign ministry to do all they could to "avert the worst" and "bring our brother back".