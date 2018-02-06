Rome

Italian accused of Thailand murder 'being tortured'

'Bring Denis Cavatassi back' urge relatives

Italian accused of Thailand murder 'being tortured'

Rome, February 6 - An Italian man accused of murdering his former business partner in Thailand is being tortured and risks the death penalty, his brother and sister said Tuesday. Denis Cavatassi from Tortoreto near Teramo in Abruzzo was arrested in the Asian country in March 2011 on charges of ordering the murder of Lucinao Butti. "He is being tortured and risks the detah penalty," Senate human rights committee chair Luigi Manconi said Tuesday, speaking alongside Romina and Adriano Cavatassi. They urged the Italian government and foreign ministry to do all they could to "avert the worst" and "bring our brother back".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Agguato, ferite due persone

Agguato, feriti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33