Pausini puts off Sanremo performance

Sanremo, February 6 - Laura Pausini has put off her Sanremo performance due to a sore throat and will now be a star guest on the last night of the song contest on Saturday, her entourage said Tuesday. The queen of Italian pop, who has acute laryngitis, was to have performed Tuesday alongside the 20 big names competing in the festival. Here is Tuesday night's roster: Annalisa, Ron, The Kolors, Max Gazzè, Vanoni-Bungaro-Pacifico, Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro, Mario Biondi, Roby Facchinetti and Riccardo Fogli, Lo Stato Sociale, Noemi, Decibel, Elio e Le storie Tese, Giovanni Caccamo, Red Canzian, Luca Barbarossa, Diodato and Roy Paci, Nina Zilli, Renzo Rubino, Enzo Avitabile with Peppe Servillo, Le Vibrazioni.