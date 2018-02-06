Sanremo

Pausini puts off Sanremo performance

Acute laryngitis

Pausini puts off Sanremo performance

Sanremo, February 6 - Laura Pausini has put off her Sanremo performance due to a sore throat and will now be a star guest on the last night of the song contest on Saturday, her entourage said Tuesday. The queen of Italian pop, who has acute laryngitis, was to have performed Tuesday alongside the 20 big names competing in the festival. Here is Tuesday night's roster: Annalisa, Ron, The Kolors, Max Gazzè, Vanoni-Bungaro-Pacifico, Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro, Mario Biondi, Roby Facchinetti and Riccardo Fogli, Lo Stato Sociale, Noemi, Decibel, Elio e Le storie Tese, Giovanni Caccamo, Red Canzian, Luca Barbarossa, Diodato and Roy Paci, Nina Zilli, Renzo Rubino, Enzo Avitabile with Peppe Servillo, Le Vibrazioni.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Agguato, ferite due persone

Agguato, feriti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33