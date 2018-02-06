Adopted woman tracks down 2 natural sisters

Rovigo, February 6 - A Rovigo woman who was adopted along with her five siblings has tracked down two of her natural sisters and is now hoping to find her three brothers. Annalisa Pan, 46, has found the sisters aged 47 and 50, after knocking on countless doors and combing social media, the Corriere del Veneto reported Tuesday. She is now aiming to trace the brothers, who are aged 49, 52 and 55, the local daily said.