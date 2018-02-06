Rovigo

Adopted woman tracks down 2 natural sisters

Now looking for three brothers

Adopted woman tracks down 2 natural sisters

Rovigo, February 6 - A Rovigo woman who was adopted along with her five siblings has tracked down two of her natural sisters and is now hoping to find her three brothers. Annalisa Pan, 46, has found the sisters aged 47 and 50, after knocking on countless doors and combing social media, the Corriere del Veneto reported Tuesday. She is now aiming to trace the brothers, who are aged 49, 52 and 55, the local daily said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Estorceva sesso a trans, condannato cc calabrese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Arrestati il magistrato Longo e i legali Amara e Calafiore

Arrestati il magistrato Longo
e i legali Amara e Calafiore

di Nuccio Anselmo

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Agguato, ferite due persone

Agguato, feriti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33