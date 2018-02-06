London

Soccer: Conte hangs on at Chelsea

Soccer: Conte hangs on at Chelsea

London, February 6 - Chelsea on Tuesday said Antonio Conte would not be sacked despite a 4-1 defeat at Watford that followed a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth. Owner Roman Abramovich does not want to fire the former Italy coach, sources said, because Chelsea is facing games against Manchester City and Man United as well as a Champions League clash with Barcelona. Chelsea remain in the Premier League top four despite their recent reverses. Former Barcelona and Roma boss Luis Enrique has been tipped to take over at the end of the season.

