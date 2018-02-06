Up to 80,000 women genitally mutilated in Italy - CISL

Rome, February 6 - Between 61,000 and 80,000 women in Italy have suffered some form of genital mutilation, the CISL trade union said on the UN's International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on Tuesday. It said it was ever more important to inform migrant communities of the health risks of FGM. The World Health Organisation said 200 million women worlwide have suffered FGM, with three million girls risking it every year.