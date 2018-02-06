Police track down hacker of M5S's Rousseau system (3)

Rome, February 6 - Police have tracked down a suspect who is accused last year of hacking Rousseau, the IT platform that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) uses for its internal voting and other political activities, sources said Tuesday. "Those who wanted to hit Rousseau did so for political reasons," Davide Casaleggio, a leading M5S member, told ANSA. "The person who actually carried out the attack has been detained but now I hope that those who ordered it are identified as soon as possible, as well as eventual financiers of the criminal operation against Rousseau, the M5S, and its members". The suspect, a 22-year-old maths student who used the hacker name 'Evariste Galois', told investigators the attack was not politically motivated, saying he wanted to test the vulnerability of the system, sources said.