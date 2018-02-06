Florence PD hacked, Renzi data published (2)

Florence

#AnonPlus claims responsibility

Florence, February 6 - The AnonPlus hacker group said Tuesday that they have hacked the Florence branch of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and put data regarding leader Matteo Renzi online. The group used Twitter to publish a link to a download of the list of PD members in Florence, including addresses and other data.

