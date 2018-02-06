Niger mission after Niamey request - Alfano (2)

Rome
06/02/2018
Rome, February 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that an Italian military mission in Niger will not go ahead until there is a formal request from the African nation. "The (Italian) parliamentary vote was a vote of authorization," Alfano said. "The deployment of the mission can only take place on the request of the Niger authorities and on the basis of their consent. "(When we have the green light from Niamey) we will use this authorization to conduct any action requested by the Niger government and respecting Niger sovereignty".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online