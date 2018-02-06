Rome

Niger mission after Niamey request - Alfano (2)

Parliament has given green light, now they must approve-minister

Rome, February 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that an Italian military mission in Niger will not go ahead until there is a formal request from the African nation. "The (Italian) parliamentary vote was a vote of authorization," Alfano said. "The deployment of the mission can only take place on the request of the Niger authorities and on the basis of their consent. "(When we have the green light from Niamey) we will use this authorization to conduct any action requested by the Niger government and respecting Niger sovereignty".

