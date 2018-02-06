Tone down Macerata comments says Renzi (3)

Rome, February 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday urged his followers to tone down comments on an alleged racist shooting in the town of Macerata. "Everyone made a political football out of what happened in Macerata, but I've been trying to play things down," said the former premier. Renzi described alleged shooter Luca Traini as "a potential killer" who shot at the local PD office before wounding six migrants, "but I told my people, let's tone it down". Traini reportedly said he shot the six to avenge the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Roman woman, Pamela Mastropietro, who had left a nearby drug rehab centre and whose hacked-up body was found in two suitcases allegedly owned by Nigerian immigrant Innocent Oseghale. A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday confirmed Oseghale's detention for the crimes of hiding and showing contempt for a human body, but not for homicide. The judge ruled that it is not proven that Oseghale is the killer but he remains under investigation for homicide. Oseghale has denied the accusations, saying he ran away from the scene after the woman overdosed. Another Nigerian, a suspected pusher like Oseghale, is being probed for allegedly selling heroin to Mastropietro. The case has raised calls from rightwing parties for more to be done about migrants. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi has called fo an alleged 630,000 migrants to be deported. His ally, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini, has also vowed to deport all illegal migrants.