'Someone' created migrant social clash - Salvini (3)

Strasbourg, February 6 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that "someone wanted to create a social clash, which you risk creating when you have 40% of the prison population composed of immigrants". He went on: "I'm not just thinking of incapacity, obtuseness and idiocy, but I'm thinking of someone who wants the social clash which the League on the contrary wants to defuse, where it governs (at the local level) by solving problems". Salvini also said the "EU is like the Titanic" if it is afraid of populists coming to power in the March 4 Italian general election. In other remarks, Salvini said he was "ashamed" at the reception Italy gave Monday to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.