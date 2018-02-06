Rome moots Forum free of charge (3)

Rome

Will ask next culture minister to approve plan

Rome, February 6 - Rome city council wants to make the Roman Forum free of entrance charge to tourists and Romans alike, Deputy Mayor and culture pointman Luca Bergamo said Tuesday. Bergamo said he would ask the culture minister in the next government to approve the plan. The new free-entry area would stretch from the Aventine Hill to Caracalla's Baths, the Monti district and the Campidoglio (Capitol), encompassing all the imperial fora, Bergamo said. That would leave just the Colosseum and the Palatine Hill subject to admission fees, he said.

