30 yrs requested for nurse over hospital deaths (2)

Milan
06/02/2018
Milan, February 6 - A prosecutor in the northern city of Busto Arsizio on Tuesday asked a court to sentence Laura Taroni, a former nurse accused of causing a series of suspicious hospital death in Saronno with her doctor-lover, to 30 years in prison. Taroni is accused of the homicides of her husband, mother and father-in-law and a series of other crimes in cahoots with Dr. Leonardo Cazzaniga. Her case he being handled by a fast-track trial.
