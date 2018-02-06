Pamela murder suspect arrest confirmed for body crimes (2)

Rome

Rome, February 6 - A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday confirmed the detention of Innocent Oseghale, a Nigerian national suspected of murdering and dismembering 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata last week. The detention was confirmed for the crimes of hiding and showing contempt for a human body, but not for homicide. The judge ruled that it is not proven that Oseghale is the killer but he remains under investigation for homicide. Oseghale has denied the accusations, saying he ran away from the scene after the woman overdosed. Another Nigerian, a suspected pusher like Oseghale, is being probed for allegedly selling heroin to Mastropietro, whose remains were found in two suitcases.

